New forum to take forward fight for Muslim women’s inheritance rights

December 29, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

Progressive women’s groups and social organisations have formed a forum titled ‘Muslim Women for Gender Justice’ to take forward their fight seeking equal inheritance rights for Muslim women.

This follows the State government’s reported decision to abide by the Shariat law in all aspects of the Muslim Personal Law, especially on the law of inheritance. The new forum is planning to conduct a signature campaign and send memorandums to the Chief Justice of India, the Prime Minister, and heads of national rights panels.

The government move is against the backdrop of the Supreme Court recently asking it to submit an affidavit in a Special Leave Petition filed by the Khuran Sunnath Society and others challenging a Kerala High Court order which dismissed their plea to declare that the practice followed by the Muslim community on women’s inheritance violated constitutional principles. NISA had impleaded itself in the petition. The case is coming up for hearing on January 20.

According to functionaries of NISA, a Kozhikode-based progressive Muslim women’s forum, women suffer the most due to the Muslim Personal Law, which is discriminatory in nature. A Muslim widow will get only one eighth portion of rights on her dead husband’s property. If a couple dies during the lifetime of their parents, their children will not have any right to the property of their grandparents. Also when the properties are getting partitioned, women get only half of the rights of men. Such customs evolved during the 6th century CE when women had no inheritance rights. Pointing out that the social situation has completely changed now, the NISA functionaries say that the personal laws should be changed accordingly. They claim that the laws in many Islamic countries have been changed in tune with the times.

The NISA functionaries claim that the government, however, called a meeting of male representatives of Muslim religious organisations and concurred with their view that neither the state nor the judiciary had the right to interfere in the Shariat law and the Muslim Personal Law. They were also promised that this view would be presented as Kerala’s opinion in the apex court.