‘New foreign trade policy promotes ease of doing business’

May 17, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KOCHI

FICCI Kerala State Council in collaboration with the Joint Directorate of Foreign Trades, Kochi, organised a one-day seminar on the Centre’s new foreign trade policy.

Additional Director General of Foreign Trades Rajalakshmi Devaraj, who inaugurated the seminar, pointed out that the new foreign trade policy would open the country’s doors to the changing world market. She said the key changes and amendments to the trade policy were to maximise export promotion and ensure ease of doing business. Product- and market-concentrated industries will increase Kerala’s exports. Kerala can gain more by focusing on surgical and medical devices.

Director of the Department of Commerce and Industry K. Sudhir said the policy would help ensure presence of value-added products from Kerala in the global market.

Customs Commissioner P. Jaideep said Kerala could reap more benefits through the e-commerce platform. The policy will help seafood, petroleum products, and spices from the State to gain more acceptance in the international market. He also said that Kerala should focus more on value-added products and try to increase exports.