New flight to Pune from Oct. 1

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 22, 2022 21:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A new flight service to Pune from Thiruvananthapuram airport will be launched by Indigo airlines on October 1, said a release from the airport. There will be six services a week, except Mondays. The flight (6E 6951) will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 11.45 p.m. and reach Pune at 1.35 a.m. The return flight (6E 6746) will start at 2.05 a.m. and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 4.15 a.m. The direct flight service will benefit the passengers from Kerala and the southern part of Tamil Nadu. Bookings for the new services have started, said the release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app