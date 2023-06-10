ADVERTISEMENT

New fire station to be set up at Vaniyampara: Rajan

June 10, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST - Thrissur

It will function as an emergency operation centre in the event of accidents on NH

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K. Rajan flagging off the mobile tanker unit of the Thrissur Fire and Safety station on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. K. Najeeb

A fire station will be set up as an emergency operation centre at Vaniyampara for rescue operations in case of accidents on the National Highway, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

He was speaking after flagging off the new mobile tanker unit allotted for the Fire and Rescue station, Thrissur, on Friday.

An amount of ₹50 lakh has been allotted for the emergency operation centre, the Minister said, adding that ₹2.18 crore has been allotted by the Road Safety Authority for installing cameras on National Highway from Paliyekkara to Vaniyampara. A control unit for the operation of the cameras will also be set up. Thrissur Mayor M.K. Varghese presided over the function.

