New farm laws regressive: CPI(M)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 December 2020 18:20 IST

Samyuktha Karshaka Samithi begins indefinite agitation

CPI(M) politburo member and All India Kisan Sabha vice president S. Ramachandran Pillai on Saturday underscored the need to support and intensify the ongoing farmer protests in Delhi against the contentious farm laws passed by the Centre.

“If the BJP attempts to fight the agitation politically, it will be the beginning of the end of BJP rule. The BJP should correct its policies,” Mr. Pillai said, inaugurating an indefinite agitation organised by the Samyuktha Karshaka Samithi at the Martyrs' Column, Palayam, demanding the urgent withdrawal of the laws.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Pillai called upon all sections of society to stand united against the flawed policies of the BJP-led NDA government. All three laws are aimed at surrendering the agriculture sector and agricultural production to corporates. Farmers would be enslaved to corporate interests, he said.

Only in rare instances since Independence has the nation witnessed agitations on such a large scale as that of the ongoing farmers' stir which has entered 17th day on Saturday, he said. “For majority of the farmers, farming has become an unprofitable enterprise. Agricultural costs have shot up, but there has been no corresponding increase in agriculture incomes, courtesy the pro-corporate policies of the Centre,” he said.

The BJP government introduced the ''regressive'' farm laws by violating Constitutional provisions and Parliamentary procedures. They were not debated in Parliament and the MPs who demanded a debate were suspended, he said. “Kerala, on the other hand, is demonstrating an alternative to the Central policies. The LDF government has made it clear that the three laws will not be implemented here,” he said.

Mr. Pillai urged the Centre to introduce the minimum support price (MSP) of 50% more than the weighted average cost of production as recommended by the M.S. Swaminathan Committee.

By enacting laws, the Narendra Modi government had betrayed the farming community, CPI assistant secretary K. Prakash Babu said.

The agitation will be held every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. by observing COVID-19 protocol, the samithi said. On December 14, demonstrations will be staged at all district headquarters. Samithi president Sathyan Mokeri, secretary, K.N. Balagopal and other leaders were present.