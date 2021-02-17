New factory building of Tulunadu farmers’ company inaugurated

The new factory building and machinery of Tulunadu Ecogreen Farmers Producer Company, the first venture of Kasaragod farmers fully owned by them to promote processing and value addition of agricultural produce, were inaugurated recently.
The company is promoted by ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra and the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) with financial aid from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). The building and machinery were inaugurated by Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, at Pallathinkal in Bedadka panchayat.
Currently, around 140 farmers are shareholders of the company
Mr. Unnithan said more farm producing companies need to be formed that could benefit farmers the activities should be extended to various parts of the district.
Presiding at the function, Uduma MLA K. Kunhiraman said youngsters should be encouraged to take up agriculture as an alternative to government jobs by forming such companies.
K.B. Hebbar, who is the head of the Post Harvest Technology Division of CPCRI, highlighted the need to support farmer producer companies. He said technologies developed by the CPCRI for value addition of coconut could bring prosperity to farmers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath