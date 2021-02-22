New facility to make low-cost drugs

Injection plant opened at KSDP, stone laid for Oncology Pharma Park

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated a non-beta-lactam injection plant at the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KSDP).

Mr. Vijayan also laid the foundation stone for the construction of an Oncology Pharma Park at the KSDP in a virtual ceremony.

At the function, the Chief Minister said that the injection plant and oncology park would help produce low-cost medicines, including for cancer treatment.

The injection plant was constructed at a cost of ₹50 crore.

It can produce around 3.5 crore ampules, 1.3 crore vials, 1.2 crore Large Volume Parenterals (LVPs) and 88 lakh ophthalmic medicines a year. Besides, the plant will produce 14 medicines, including paracetamol and saline.

18 months

The oncology park is being constructed at a cost of ₹105 crore under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. Mr. Vijayan said the plant would be completed in 18 months.

“Our aim is to produce low-cost cancer medicines. Once completed, the oncology park could produce six crore tablets of 300 mg, 4.5 crore capsules of 350 mg and 90 lakh intravenous medications above 5 ml per annum,” he said.

Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan presided. Mr. Jayarajan said the KSDP had recorded a profit of ₹14.23 crore in the current fiscal.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac inaugurated a new administrative block at the KSDP.

Dr. Isaac said the State government had spent ₹250 crore for the KSDP in the last five years. An ophthalmic station at the KSDP was launched by Health Minister K.K. Shylaja.

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran inaugurated LVP blow-fill-seal station. Small Volume Parenterals vial filling station was launched by Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman. A.M. Ariff MP launched a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

KSDP chairman C.B. Chandrababu and Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari spoke.