August 07, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST

The State government is trying its best to provide cancer drugs at reduced prices, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Inaugurating new equipment at Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), she said that early detection and management of cancer at the community-level was one of the main aims of Aardram Mission 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

A new 3 Tesla MRI unit and 3D Digital Mammography unit were inaugurated by Ms. George at the RCC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.