New facilities come up at Guruvayur

Multi-level car parking complex, tourism amenity centre inaugurated

Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Friday inaugurated a multi-level parking complex and tourism amenity centre at Guruvayur, a town visited by lakhs of pilgrims every year. The project was executed by the Guruvayur municipality and devaswom with the support of the State Tourism Department under the Prasad project.

Four projects were implemented under the Prasad project in Guruvayur at a cost of ₹46.14 crore.

700 vehicles

For the multi-level parking complex, ₹23.56 crore was allotted. The complex can accommodate 700 vehicles at a time and can solve the traffic problems in the temple town to an extent. It has two lifts and ramp facilities. There are 20 toilets, including four for the differently abled, in the complex.

The amenity centre provides a place to rest for those visiting the temple town. The centre, which cost ₹3.64 crore, has a hall with a sitting capacity of 70 and sufficient toilets.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran presided. Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan was the chief guest. Mr. Surendran also inaugurated Sree Krishna rest house with 27 rooms at West Nada and a facility with 49 flats near Punnathur Kotta for elderly people.