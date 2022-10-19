New facilities at KR Narayanan Institute

October 19, 2022 19:53 IST

A state-of-the-art 180-seater audio mix studio and a DI (digital intermediate) suite will be inaugurated at the K.R. Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts at Kottayam on Thursday. Higher Education minister R. Bindu will inaugurate the new facilities at an event that will be presided over by Cooperatives and Culture Minister V.N. Vasavan. Former Chief Minister and legislator representing Puthupally, Oommen Chandy, will be the chief guest.

