A state-of-the-art 180-seater audio mix studio and a DI (digital intermediate) suite will be inaugurated at the K.R. Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts at Kottayam on Thursday. Higher Education minister R. Bindu will inaugurate the new facilities at an event that will be presided over by Cooperatives and Culture Minister V.N. Vasavan. Former Chief Minister and legislator representing Puthupally, Oommen Chandy, will be the chief guest.
New facilities at KR Narayanan Institute
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.