New face mask developed

A face mask developed by scientists of the VSSC.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 June 2020 23:20 IST

These masks prevent mixing of nasal and oral aerosols

Two scientists, Anitha S. and P. Venuprasad, at the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) have developed a split-chambered mask which they claim is an improvement on the run-of-the-mill face mask design.

Made from khadi cloth, the mask is a single unit with two separate ‘zones’ configured for the nose and the mouth. This prevents the mixing of the nasal and oral aerosols. The nose section also features built-in wire strips so that it fits comfortably on the contour of the nose. The mask has three layers with a filter fabric constituting the middle layer.

“A replaceable filter cartridge infused with a blend of Ayurvedic essential oils can be placed in the nasal zone, which is optional. The mask can be configured into different sizes as per the need. The mask may be washed with soap solution and can be reused. The filter cartridge retains its aroma up to three uses and can be replaced afterwards,” the VSSC said on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

Fits well

“Most masks available in the market have poor filtration capacity and do not fit well on the contour of the face, a factor which reduces its performance. Moreover, air exhaled towards the eyes can lead to dryness,” Mr. Venuprasad said.

The mask developed by the VSSC scientists also feature a holding string, which lets it hang on your chest when you remove it, and adjustable ear loops. It is affordable too. The cost comes to around ₹10 per mask and it could be stitched by any tailor, they said.