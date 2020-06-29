New face mask developed

Two scientists, Anitha S. and P. Venuprasad, at the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) have developed a split-chambered mask which they claim is an improvement on the run-of-the-mill face mask design.
Made from khadi cloth, the mask is a single unit with two separate ‘zones’ configured for the nose and the mouth. This prevents the mixing of the nasal and oral aerosols. The nose section also features built-in wire strips so that it fits comfortably on the contour of the nose. The mask has three layers with a filter fabric constituting the middle layer.
“A replaceable filter cartridge infused with a blend of Ayurvedic essential oils can be placed in the nasal zone, which is optional. The mask can be configured into different sizes as per the need. The mask may be washed with soap solution and can be reused. The filter cartridge retains its aroma up to three uses and can be replaced afterwards,” the VSSC said on Monday.
Fits well
“Most masks available in the market have poor filtration capacity and do not fit well on the contour of the face, a factor which reduces its performance. Moreover, air exhaled towards the eyes can lead to dryness,” Mr. Venuprasad said.
The mask developed by the VSSC scientists also feature a holding string, which lets it hang on your chest when you remove it, and adjustable ear loops. It is affordable too. The cost comes to around ₹10 per mask and it could be stitched by any tailor, they said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath