New entry, exit rules at Central station

To implement COVID-19 safety protocols and facilitate safe movement of passengers travelling by trains, the Railways will roll out a special passenger entry, exit plan from June 5 at the Thiruvananthapuram Central station. Entry to the Central railway station will be permitted only through the main Entrance at Thampanoor for the reserved passengers, as per the plan worked out by the Railways in consultation with the district administration and law enforcing authorities.

The second entry on the Power House road will remain closed and no entry/exit will be allowed through the second entry to the station, according to the Railways. Passengers arriving by trains will have to exit through two gates. The designated gates for moving out from the station will be premium parking area opposite the KSRTC bus terminal and the new ticket counter. Entry to platforms will be strictly restricted and only reserved passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the platform.

Medical screening as a part of COVID-19 protocols is compulsory for all passengers. The screening for outbound trains will start 90 minutes before the departure. Those who arrive late and fail to attend screening will not be allowed to travel.