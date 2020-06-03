New entry, exit rules at Central station

To implement COVID-19 safety protocols and facilitate safe movement of passengers travelling by trains, the Railways will roll out a special passenger entry, exit plan from June 5 at the Thiruvananthapuram Central station. Entry to the Central railway station will be permitted only through the main Entrance at Thampanoor for the reserved passengers, as per the plan worked out by the Railways in consultation with the district administration and law enforcing authorities.
The second entry on the Power House road will remain closed and no entry/exit will be allowed through the second entry to the station, according to the Railways. Passengers arriving by trains will have to exit through two gates. The designated gates for moving out from the station will be premium parking area opposite the KSRTC bus terminal and the new ticket counter. Entry to platforms will be strictly restricted and only reserved passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the platform.
Medical screening as a part of COVID-19 protocols is compulsory for all passengers. The screening for outbound trains will start 90 minutes before the departure. Those who arrive late and fail to attend screening will not be allowed to travel.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism