New enforcement vehicles to monitor MC Road stretch 24x7

The multi-utility vehicle and motorcycle for the enforcement of road discipline.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

23 May 2020 23:36 IST

₹146.6-crore project aims at zero accidents

Round-the-clock enforcement vehicles manned by Motor Vehicles Department personnel and the police will soon hit the stretch from Vettu Road-Thycode, near Kazhakuttam, to Adoor on Main Central (MC) Road, the State’s first 80-km demonstration safe corridor. The endeavour is aimed at booking erring motorists and ensuring road discipline,

Eight multi-utility vehicles (MUVs) and two motorcycles have been procured for the team under a ₹146.6-crore project aimed at achieving zero accidents. The initiative, part of the ongoing Phase II of the World Bank-aided Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP), is being replicated by the Public Works Department on its corridors.

During emergencies

The vehicles will also rush to the spot in the event of an accident or emergency. There are nine police stations on the corridor.

The enforcement unit will be divided into eight teams. The main objective worked out by the Transport Research Laboratory (TRL), U.K.-based consultants, is to create deterrence to violations by creating a highly visible traffic safety enforcement environment.

Already, training of trainers (ToT) and enforcement training for police officers and officers from the MVD has been provided through the TRL.

Road safety awareness and training various target groups has been done by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC).

First-aid kits

“We have asked the vehicles to be equipped with adequate first-aid materials and to make available minor extrication kits to break the glass and cut the seat belt in case of any need,” T. Elangovan, Executive Director, Kerala Road Safety Authority, told The Hindu.