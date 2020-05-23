Kerala

New enforcement vehicles to monitor MC Road stretch 24x7

The multi-utility vehicle and motorcycle for the enforcement of road discipline.

The multi-utility vehicle and motorcycle for the enforcement of road discipline.  

₹146.6-crore project aims at zero accidents

Round-the-clock enforcement vehicles manned by Motor Vehicles Department personnel and the police will soon hit the stretch from Vettu Road-Thycode, near Kazhakuttam, to Adoor on Main Central (MC) Road, the State’s first 80-km demonstration safe corridor. The endeavour is aimed at booking erring motorists and ensuring road discipline,

Eight multi-utility vehicles (MUVs) and two motorcycles have been procured for the team under a ₹146.6-crore project aimed at achieving zero accidents. The initiative, part of the ongoing Phase II of the World Bank-aided Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP), is being replicated by the Public Works Department on its corridors.

During emergencies

The vehicles will also rush to the spot in the event of an accident or emergency. There are nine police stations on the corridor.

The enforcement unit will be divided into eight teams. The main objective worked out by the Transport Research Laboratory (TRL), U.K.-based consultants, is to create deterrence to violations by creating a highly visible traffic safety enforcement environment.

Already, training of trainers (ToT) and enforcement training for police officers and officers from the MVD has been provided through the TRL.

Road safety awareness and training various target groups has been done by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC).

First-aid kits

“We have asked the vehicles to be equipped with adequate first-aid materials and to make available minor extrication kits to break the glass and cut the seat belt in case of any need,” T. Elangovan, Executive Director, Kerala Road Safety Authority, told The Hindu.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 12:17:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/new-enforcement-vehicles-to-monitor-mc-road-stretch-24x7/article31660863.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY