New electronics manufacturing unit begins operation in capital

Published - July 14, 2024 07:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The facility with an investment of over 100 crore is expected to boost Telecom Networking Product manufacturing

The Hindu Bureau

Haryana- based Systrome Technologies, a company specializing in advanced telecom equipment design and manufacturing, has launched its electronics manufacturing facility in the State capital.

The factory, with an investment of over ₹100 crore was inaugurated by Tessolve founder and former CEO of Tata Electronics (OSAT unit), P. Raja Manickam along with KINFRA MD Santhosh Koshy Thomas and Directorate of Industries and Commerce Harikishore at a function held at the unit located at the KINFRA Film and Video Park in Kazhakuttam.

The unit aims to specialize in producing high-quality telecom and networking products to meet the evolving industry needs and achieve a market share of over ₹1,000 crore within the next three years. The facility will generate employment opportunities in electronics manufacturing, contributing to the region’s socio-economic development.

Anil Raj, Managing Director, Systrome Technologies, said, “The inauguration of this sophisticated facility in Thiruvananthapuram will position Kerala on the map of high-tech manufacturing. It represents a giant leap for our nation in terms of production and self-reliance in electronics manufacturing.”

