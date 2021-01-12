New Dy. Commandant takes over at INA

Rear Admiral A.N. Pramod took charge as the Deputy Commandant of Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, near here, on Monday.

Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti, handed over the charge Mr. Pramod, after a successful tenure of over 21 months. During his tenure as the Deputy Commandant, the academy saw marked transformation in infrastructure and training facilities and it was bestowed with the President’s Colour for rendering 50 years of yeoman service in shaping Naval leaders for the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and friendly foreign countries.

The Flag Officer will now proceed to take over command of the Eastern Fleet in Visakhapatnam.

Rear Admiral Pramod was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1990. He is an alumnus of the 38th Integrated Cadet Course, Naval Academy, Goa. The Flag Officer is a CAT ‘A’ Sea King Observer and a Communication & Electronic Warfare specialist.

Whilst undergoing the Observer Course, he was awarded the FOC-in-C East Rolling Rrophy for standing first in flying training/ground subjects and the Uttar Pradesh trophy for being first in the Overall Order of Merit.

He stood second in the Long Communication Course. He did the Staff Course at DSSC Wellington and the Naval Higher Command Course at NWC, Goa.

His important afloat appointments include Fleet Operations Officer, Western Fleet, Command of IN Ships Abhay, Shardul and Satpura, Executive Officer INS Rajput, SCO INS Sujata and GO II Kirpan. On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral, the Flag Officer took over as the Deputy Commandant, Indian Naval Academy.