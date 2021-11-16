New district and sessions judges posted

Kochi

16 November 2021 20:24 IST

Four senior district judges were promoted as district and sessions judges in the State.

While P.V. Balakrishnan, district and sessions judge, Kasaragod, will be the district and sessions judge of Thiruvananthapuram, P.S. Sasikumar, additional district and sessions judge of the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Alappuzha, will assume office of the district judge at Thodupuzha.

N. Harikumar, additional district and sessions judge of the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Kollam, will be the new district and sessions judge, Kottayam.

Advertising

Advertising

Honey M. Varghese, CBI special judge, Ernakulam, will be the new district and sessions judge at Ernakulam.

Ms. Varghese, who is hearing the actor rape case as the special judge, will continue to try the case. Though posted as the district and sessions judge, she will hold the full additional charge of the special court till the disposal of the case, according to an order issued by P. Krishnakumar, Registrar (District Judiciary).

Other postings

M.B. Snehalatha, enquiry commissioner and special judge, Thiruvananthapuram, will be the district and sessions judge, Kasaragod.

P.P. Saidalavi, additional district and sessions judge of the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Palakkad, was transferred and posted as the enquiry commissioner and special judge, Muvattupuzha.

G. Gopakumar, additional district and sessions judge, Kottayam, will be the enquiry commissioner and special judge, Thiruvananthapruam.

K.S. Ambika, special additional sessions judge hearing the Marad cases in Kozhikode, will take over as the special judge for the trial of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act cases, Kottarakkara.

Usha Nair, additional district and sessions judge of the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Thrissur, will be the special judge for the fast-track special court considering the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act cases at Karunagapally.