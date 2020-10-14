New discharge policy for COVID-19 patients

Follow-up test of Category B patients reduced to 10 days

The Health Department has yet again revised the discharge policy for COVID-19 patients, making the discharge criteria uniform for asymptomatic Category A and Category B patients.

The State has, however, taken a conscious decision not to discharge patients without ensuring that they test negative for COVID-19, even when all scientific experts have tried to impress upon the government that this follow-up test is unnecessary and may be avoided as the system is already overburdened.

Available data indicate that persons with mild to moderate COVID-19 remain infectious no longer than 10 days after symptom onset. Persons with more severe to critical illness or severe immuno-compromised state are not likely to remain infectious for longer than 20 days after symptom onset.

Category B re-test

If earlier, the first follow-up test for Category B patients before discharge used to be conducted on the 14th day from the onset of symptoms, the test will now be conducted four days earlier, on day 10, just as it is done in the case of asymptomatic or Category A patients.

In case symptoms are persisting even after day 10, the first follow-up test will be conducted for Category A and B patients one day after the resolution of symptoms. They can be discharged if the rapid antigen assay is negative, provided they have completed 10 days since the onset of symptoms; they have had no symptoms in the last three days and if they are clinically stable and not experiencing excessive fatigue or exertional desaturation.

However, if the first follow-up test done on day 10 of onset of symptoms continues to be positive, then the patient will be re-tested repeatedly every alternate day till the test is negative.

In the case of Category C patients, which include patients who have been critically ill or those patients who are immuno-compromised (HIV patients, transplant recipients or those with malignancy), the first follow-up test to determine discharge will continue to be done on the 14th day.

All category of patients after discharge are expected to avoid all non-essential travel and stay away from any social contact, such as public functions, marriages or workplaces for seven days after discharge. They should also take adequate rest.