New disaster management plan for Kottayam

In view of the back-to-back natural calamities that has hit the district over the last couple of years, the Kottayam district administration has begun revising its current disaster management plan to ensure participation of all government departments.

As part of it, each department will be directed to prepare separate plans, which include the details regarding the activities to be done in connection with the disaster management, basic infrastructure and human resources.

A draft of the revised plan for the district will be finalised by the end of December.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) T. K. Vineeth presided over.