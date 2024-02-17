GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New direct flight to Kuala Lumpur from Thiruvananthapuram starting Feb. 21

February 17, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

AirAsia Berhad, the low-cost airline headquartered in Malaysia, will launch a direct flight to Kuala Lumpur from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on February 21. The airline will be operating the Thiruvananthapuram-Kuala Lumpur service with Airbus 320 aircraft with a capacity of 180 passengers.

The flight will be operated initially on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Thiruvananthapuram. The service timings will be: arrival at 11.50 p.m. and departure at 12.25 a.m.

This will be AirAsia’s first service from Thiruvananthapuram. Beyond Kuala Lumpur, AirAsia will provide good connectivity to Southeast Asian countries including Australia, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore, said a release issued by the airport here on Saturday. More connectivity to East Asian countries has been a demand for a long time, including by corporates and IT companies. This service will boost the travel and tourism sectors of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu, said the release.

