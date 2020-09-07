New device to reduce cardiac surgery cost

The cost-effective blood flow meter developed by a team of researchers in SCTIMST.

SCIMST-developed blood flow meter can replace expensive imported devices

A team of researchers at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) here has developed a cost-effective blood flow meter that will make it easier to track the results of open-heart surgeries.

Designed and developed by the team comprising Sarath S. Nair, Vinod Kumar V., Sreedevi V., and Nagesh D.S. of the Department of Medical Devices Engineering, the device can replace expensive imported blood flow meters.

Cost difference

The institute claims that the indigenous device can be produced for a few thousands of rupees against imported devices priced around ₹25 lakh.

The palm-size portable battery-powered device measures the flow rate of blood using a novel magnetic method and a signal conditioning technique. In addition to its application in bypass surgery, it can be used for measuring the flow of conductive fluids for various industrial applications.

Kochi-based firm

The SCTIMST has applied for patent and published two scientific papers based on the technology used to develop the device. The know-how has been transferred to a Kochi-based company for commercial production, a press note issued by the institute said.