New date for PSC exam

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM 22 October 2021 20:20 IST
The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) examination for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) post, which was earlier scheduled on October 21 and postponed due to the incessant rains and flooding in some districts, will be held at 2.30 p.m. on October 28.

The candidates can appear with the admission ticket earlier issued. The revised dates for the graduate-level preliminary examination scheduled on October 23 will be announced later.

There is no change in the dates for the graduate-level preliminary examination scheduled on October 30.

