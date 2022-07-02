New Dammam service launched

Indigo airlines has launched a new daily service in the Thiruvananthapuram-Dammam sector. The flight (6E 1607) will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 7.55 a.m. and reach Dammam at 10.10 a.m. (local time). The return flight (6E 1608) will leave Dammam at 11.35 a.m. (local time) and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 7.10 p.m.

The direct flight service will reduce the travel time for the passengers from Kerala and the southern part of Tamil Nadu working in Saudi Arabia. Dammam was the 12th international service destination from the Thiruvananthapuram airport, said a release from the airport on Saturday.