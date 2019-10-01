New dam, irrigation project for Attappady

The Irrigation Department is planning a new dam and a major irrigation project at Attappady in Palakkad district.

Senior irrigation officials have submitted a detailed report for the ₹458-crore project to Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty.

With a command area of 4,255 hectares, the project is the first of this size planned in the State in almost three decades. It would fully utilise the State’s share of water from the Cauvery and the Bhavani rivers and also meet the drinking water requirements of the region, the Minister said on Tuesday.

The 450-metre-long concrete dam would come up in the Agali and Sholayar panchayats. It would be 51.5 metres high and would measure eight metres wide at the top, he said. The structure would have five shutters measuring 9.5:7 each, he said.

The water would be supplied to farmers through 47-kilometre-long concrete pipes on the left and right banks. “Seven million litres would be made available for drinking water supply. The project would also meet water supply needs of the industry,” Mr. Krishnankutty said. The detailed project report was prepared over three months, and meet the requirements set down by the Central Water Commission (CWC), he said.

The Minister also announced the Irrigation Department’s plans to construct flood-control dams in major river basins including the Periyar. Initially, five dams are to be built, but the department is also exploring the possibility of more, he said. The decision was taken in the light of the destructive floods of 2018 and 2019, he said. For these projects, the government hopes to obtain funding from the centre, he said.