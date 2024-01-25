GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New dam in Mullaperiyar “only solution”, reiterates Kerala government

January 25, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has reiterated that a new dam at Mullaperiyar in Idukki is the “only solution” for guaranteeing the safety of lakhs of people who reside in the downstream regions.

The State government’s stand on the Mullaperiyar dam, which is over 120 year old, was made clear once again in the Governor’s policy address to the State Assembly on Thursday. Kerala would take all possible steps for an amicable settlement with Tamil Nadu on this matter, according to the policy address.

It noted that the dam’s front and rear faces are constructed of uncoursed rubble masonry in lime mortar. Lime-surkhi concrete constitutes the central core.

“Taking into account of the excessive and erratic rainfall and floods during the monsoon seasons in the 2018-2021, particularly in Idukki district, the only solution lies in constructing a new dam which assures water to Tamil Nadu and safety to the people of Kerala living in the downstream region,” according to the policy address.

The State government will also explore all possibilities for renewing the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project agreement with Tamil Nadu during 2024-25, the policy address said. The government would make all efforts to make sure that the State gets its entitled quantity of water under the agreement.

Kerala proposes to utilise 2.87 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) of water for the Attappady Irrigation Project against the total allotment of 6 tmc for Bhavani basin as per the final verdict of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT).

With a command area of 4,255 hectares, the project, which the policy address described as “vital,” is the first of this size planned in the State in almost three decades.

