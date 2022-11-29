New daily service to Delhi from Thiruvananthapuram airport from Dec. 2

November 29, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A new daily service from Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi will be launched by Vistara airlines from December 2, said a release from the Thiruvananthapuram international airport here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flight (UK 0805) will take off from New Delhi at 6.10 p.m. and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 9.20 p.m. The return flight (UK 0806) will start at 9.55 p.m. from Thiruvananthapuram and reach Delhi at 12.55 a.m.

This is the second daily service by Vistara in the Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi sector. With the addition of the new flight, the total number of daily flights in this sector will increase to four. Air India and Indigo are the other operators with daily services in the sector, said the release.