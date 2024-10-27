ADVERTISEMENT

Indigo launches daily flights from Thiruvananthapuram to Pune

Updated - October 27, 2024 07:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Indigo Airlines has commenced a daily service to Pune from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. Actor Jayaram inaugurated the first service in the Thiruvananthapuram-Pune sector on Sunday (October 27,2024). The Pune-Thiruvananthapuram service (6E6647 ) departs at 11.10 p.m. and arrives at 1:05 a.m. The return flight (6E6648 ) will depart Thiruvananthapuram at 2.40 a.m. and reach Pune at 4.35 a.m. The service will be from the domestic terminal (T1), said a release from the airport here on Sunday(October 27,2024).

