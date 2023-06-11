New curriculum framework moots fundamental changes in UG programmes

June 11, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The new curriculum framework mooted for undergraduate (UG) programmes envisages several fundamental changes in the existing curriculum with the introduction of the four-year degree courses.

Variable duration for programmes, provision for students to return after “breaks”, and summer fast-track semester courses that will be open for students from other colleges are some of its salient features. While students will be awarded Honors degree on achieving 177 credits in four years, there will also be provision to exit after three years with a UG degree by securing 133 credits.

KU commences steps

The framework which has been circulated among State universities is set to be taken up for deliberations for curriculum revision. The University of Kerala has commenced preliminary steps to introduce four-year degree courses this academic year.

The Kerala State Curriculum Committee for Higher Education, chaired by former executive vice president of Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment Suresh Das, has urged universities to implement the semester system with prominence for credits rather than fixed duration. It has put forth a recommendation to enable students to return to a programme after breaks within a stipulated time.

A system of course clusters has also been mooted along with a minimum requirement of courses from each cluster in order to encourage students to elect courses from other disciplines.

The framework also reignites debate on introducing flexible timings to accommodate more class hours and enable more elective courses across departments or programmes. It has been proposed to offer a flexible teaching time between 8.30 a.m. and 5 p.m. six days a week. While faculty can opt for their convenient work time, they should have a minimum campus presence of 35 hours per week.

Provision for faster exit

Students will be able to access the campus facilities for a minimum of 48 hours a week, out of which 22 to 25 hours should be devoted for contact classes and the rest for other activities.

Under the proposed system, an academic year will include two semesters and a ‘summer fast track semester’. Teachers can offer regular courses during the summer on a fast-track mode to enable students to pursue additional courses or complete backlogs in coursework. These will also benefit students who wish to exit faster. Such courses will be kept open for enrolment by students of other colleges who wish to clear backlogs or earn extra credits.

Workload calculation

The curriculum committee has also advocated a change in the current system of “mechanically calculating” a department’s workload in accordance with the present fixed quota of 16 hours of work per teacher. It has also proposed a system of ‘workload cushion’ that would factor in an additional 10-20% of the total workload while calculating the requirement of teachers. An enhanced faculty strength will facilitate more elective courses, the panel noted.