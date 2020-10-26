New COVID hospital in Kasaragod to start functioning on October 28

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said that the COVID hospital built by Tata Group in Kasaragod district will start functioning on October 28.
The Minister said that as a first step, 191 new posts were recently created in medical, paramedical and administrative departments at the hospital. Appointments to the posts were in progress, she said.
The Minister said the hospital would function as a normal hospital once the threat of COVID-19 was over. This would enhance medical facilities in the Kasaragod region, she observed.
The new hospital with 553 beds was set up at Thekkil Village in Kasaragod district with the help of the State government.
The hospital was built by Tata Group and handed over to the government for free in a very short period of time.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath