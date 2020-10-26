New COVID hospital in Kasaragod to start functioning on October 28

Facility with 553 beds was built by Tata Group

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said that the COVID hospital built by Tata Group in Kasaragod district will start functioning on October 28.

The Minister said that as a first step, 191 new posts were recently created in medical, paramedical and administrative departments at the hospital. Appointments to the posts were in progress, she said.

The Minister said the hospital would function as a normal hospital once the threat of COVID-19 was over. This would enhance medical facilities in the Kasaragod region, she observed.

The new hospital with 553 beds was set up at Thekkil Village in Kasaragod district with the help of the State government.

The hospital was built by Tata Group and handed over to the government for free in a very short period of time.