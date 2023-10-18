New courses of Kerala Agricultural University designed to meet needs of farm sector: V-C

October 18, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The 65 new courses being launched by the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) are designed to meet the emerging needs of the farm sector and the job market, KAU Vice-Chancellor B. Ashok has said.

The Thrissur-headquartered KAU had recently announced a basket of new courses which include PhD programmes, postgraduate and Integrated PG programmes, and 40 certificate courses. The courses are being launched in the current academic year.

The list includes two PhD programmes — Animal Science and Applied Microbiology. Postgraduate programmes are offered in seven disciplines — Climate Science, Development Economics, Environmental Science, Ocean and Atmospheric Science, Wildlife Management, Renewable Energy Engineering, and Library and Information Science.

“The new courses are dynamic in nature and are required for the new developments in agriculture. They also build on the strengths of the KAU and offer opportunities to students who would otherwise opt for universities outside Kerala,” Dr. Ashok said.

Four Integrated PG programmes are offered to those who have passed Plus Two. This curriculum can be completed in a relatively shorter period of time as undergraduate and PG degrees are offered as a single course, the university said.

Other courses

The new courses also include a BSc (Hons) in Agriculture offered at Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), Kumarakom; eight PG Diploma programmes in subjects including Nutrition and Dietetics, Hi-tech Horticulture and Scientific Weed Management; and three diploma programmes.

Last date

October 25 is the last date for applying online for these 25 courses through http://admnewpgm.kau.in.

The KAU has also announced 40 certificate courses in hybrid and online mode. They aimed at providing “pro-employment training and start-up orientation,” Dr. Ashok said. The courses had a higher value as exams would be conducted and mark lists issued, the university said.

