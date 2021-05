New containment zones in district

The district administration has announced new containment zones.

The zones are in the Karikkakom and Pangode wards of the city Corporation; Koottappana, Fort, Rameswaram, Narayanapuram, Amaravila, Pullamala, Pirayummoodu, Panangattukara, Nilamel, Puthanambalam, Bhrahmamkunnu and Town wards in Neyyatinkara municipality; Vilakulam, Parayil and Kottumala in Varkala municipality; Kuramankode in Peringamala panchayat, Kurikkakam and Kattayikkonam in Mudakkal panchayat; Mulluvila, Kanjampazhinji and Puruthivila in Thirupuram panchayat; Kulakkode, Vellanad town, Kadukkamoodu and Konganam in Vellanad panchayat; Madappad and Karilampalode in Nagaroor panchayat; Kallummalkunnu in Cherunniyoor panchayat; Alathukavu and Ponganad in Kilimanoor panchayat; Pavathiyanvila, Pulloorkonam, Adumankadu, Karumanoor, Neduvanvila, Kodavilakam, Mulluvila, Town and Ponnamkulam in Parassala panchayat; Aamcode, Alathur, Aruvikkara, Chulliyoor, Marayamuttam, Thattathumala and Pulimamcode in Perunkadavila panchayat; Kuttichal, Arukil, Utharamkode, Kodukkara, Elimala, Chonampara, Thachamkode, Manthikkulam, Kaithakkal and Pezhumoodu in Kuttichal panchayat; and Kothakkulangara and Muttakkavu in Panavoor panchayat.

Adayaman-Vattalil area and Wandannoor-Payyanad area in Pazhayakunnummel gramapanchayat have been declared as micro-containment zones. The containment zones earlier declared have been lifted in Kattiyadu in Mudakkal panchayat; Chavadimukku in Chemmaruthy panchayat; Adayamon in Pazhayakunnummel panchayat; and Darshanavattam and Nagaroor junction in Nagaroor panchayat.