New conduct rules likely for university, college teachers in Kerala

July 17, 2022 18:05 IST

Commission finds that the existing norms do not consider teachers as intellectuals whose academic freedom must be legally protected

University and college teachers are likely to be bound by new conduct rules that are aimed at fostering fair opinions on socio-political affairs without arbitrary censorship.

The Kerala State University Law Reforms Commission has mooted the rules after finding the existing norms did not consider teachers as intellectuals whose academic freedom must be legally protected.

The Prof. N.K. Jayakumar-chaired commission, which scrutinised laws that govern universities and the academic community, observed the conduct rules that are currently applicable to university teachers were merely a ‘mechanical application’ of the Government Servants’ Conduct Rules that have not incorporated the peculiarities of the academia.

It also urged the government not to intervene in the academic autonomy of the teaching community. The rules, however, will bar university teachers from associating with any political party, communal or religious organisation.

Dos and don’ts

While the proposed Kerala University Teachers’ Conduct Rules, 2022, will permit teachers to discuss publicly any policy pursued or action taken by the university or the government, he/she will not be allowed to participate in any demonstration which is ‘prejudicial to the interests of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency or morality which involves contempt of Court, defamation or incitement to an offence’.

Teachers, who are experts in various disciplines, will have the right to publish documents and communicate to the media. The rules place various restrictions on university teachers, including on accepting gifts or rewards from unrelated persons, facilitating their dependents’ employment with any firm that they or their universities have any official dealings with, and engaging in moneylending business.

Teachers’ associations

The regulations will also be applicable for teachers’ associations that are affiliated to universities. Such outfits cannot seek the assistance of any political party or organisation to represent the grievances of their members. They will also not be able to support the candidature of any person for elections to legislative bodies or local bodies.

Teachers will not be permitted to take or give dowry for their marriages or that of any family member. They will also be barred from bypassing their universities to submit personal representations to the Governor or Ministers.