New company at Cyberpark
Kozhikode
Sree Gokulam Group of Companies has expanded its operations in the IT sector with the launch of GJ Global IT Ventures at the Government Cyberpark in Kozhikode. Gokulam Group Chairman Gokulam Gopalan inaugurated the new company in the ‘Sahya’ building of Cyberpark on Monday. A press release said that GJ Global was a comprehensive entity of Sree Gokulam Group, WR Digital Solutions, and June IT Solutions. It would be providing services such as Fintech, Ed-tech, E-commerce and ERP to organisations scaling from MSME’s to enterprises.
