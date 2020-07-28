New Commandant for Naval Academy

KANNUR

28 July 2020 00:12 IST

M.A. Hampiholi takes charge

Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi on Monday took charge as the Commandant, Indian Naval Academy (INA), from Vice Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi who completed a tenure of over 13 months.

Vice Admiral Tripathi was accorded a warm send-off, with the traditional “Pulling Out” ceremony. He had taken over as the Commandant on June 12, 2019. During his tenure, the academy saw marked transformation in infrastructure and training facilities. Under his leadership, the INA was bestowed with the President’s Colour for rendering 50 years of yeoman service in shaping Naval leaders for the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and friendly foreign countries.

Vice Admiral Hampiholi is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla; Defence Services Staff College, Wellington; the erstwhile College of Naval Warfare, Karanja; and the prestigious National Defence College, New Delhi. The Flag Officer is a specialist in anti-submarine warfare and has commanded IN Ships Nashak (Missile Vessel), Magar (Landing Ship Tank (Large)) and Talwar (Frigate).

Advertising

Advertising

His shore commands include Commandant, National Coast Guard, Mauritius, during 2003 to 2005 and Commandant, Naval Academy, and Commanding Officer, INS Mandovi, Goa, during 2007 to 2009. He has the rare distinction of commanding the Indian Naval Academy twice, albeit at different locations and in different ranks.

On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral in 2019, he assumed charge as the Director General of Naval Operations, prior to being appointed as the eighth Commandant of the INA. He is a recipient of the Nao Sena Medal and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.