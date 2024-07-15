ADVERTISEMENT

New Collectors for Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki and Kottayam

Published - July 15, 2024 07:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki and Kottayam get new District Collectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvananthapuram gets a new District Collector, with Anu Kumari, the Director of Kerala State IT Mission, replacing the incumbent Geromic George, who has been transferred and posted as the Director, Backward Classes Development Corporation.

Ms. Anu Kumari will also hold the full additional charge as the chairperson of the monitoring committee constituted for resolving the rehabilitation issues in connection with the Vizhinjam port project.

ADVERTISEMENT

V. Vighneshwari, who was serving as the District Collector of Kottayam, has been transferred and posted as the District Collector of Idukki.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

John V. Samuel, who was the Director of the Backward Classes Development Corporation, will now be the District Collector of Kottayam.

Sheeba George, who was the District Collector of Idukki, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Revenue department. She will also hold the full additional charges of the posts of Commissioner, Housing, and that of the Secretary, Kerala State Housing Board.

Sriram V., has been transferred and posted as the Joint Secretary and Officer on Special Duty, Finance (Resources) department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US