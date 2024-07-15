New Collectors for Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki and Kottayam

Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki and Kottayam get new District Collectors.

Thiruvananthapuram gets a new District Collector, with Anu Kumari, the Director of Kerala State IT Mission, replacing the incumbent Geromic George, who has been transferred and posted as the Director, Backward Classes Development Corporation.

Ms. Anu Kumari will also hold the full additional charge as the chairperson of the monitoring committee constituted for resolving the rehabilitation issues in connection with the Vizhinjam port project.

V. Vighneshwari, who was serving as the District Collector of Kottayam, has been transferred and posted as the District Collector of Idukki.

John V. Samuel, who was the Director of the Backward Classes Development Corporation, will now be the District Collector of Kottayam.

Sheeba George, who was the District Collector of Idukki, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Revenue department. She will also hold the full additional charges of the posts of Commissioner, Housing, and that of the Secretary, Kerala State Housing Board.

Sriram V., has been transferred and posted as the Joint Secretary and Officer on Special Duty, Finance (Resources) department.