New Collector takes charge in Alappuzha
Renu Raj assumed office as the District Collector of Alappuzha on Thursday. Dr. Raj, a 2015 batch IAS officer is the 53rd Collector of the district. She was previously the Director of Urban Affairs prior to taking charge in Alappuzha.
Hailing from Malakunnam, near Changanassery in Kottayam, her other stints included Mission Director of AMRUT Kerala and Subcollector of Thrissur and Devikulam.
