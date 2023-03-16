ADVERTISEMENT

New Collector assumes office in Wayanad

March 16, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

New Wayanad Collector Renu Raj

Newly appointed District Collector Renu Raj assumed office in Wayanad on Thursday.

Ms. Raj, who was formerly the Collector of Ernakulam, succeeds A. Geetha, who has been posted as Kozhikode Collector.

Ms. Raj was welcomed to the Collectorate here by Additional District Magistrate N.I. Shaju and senior officials. A communication from the Public Relations department said she would give priority to the welfare of tribal communities and the overall development of the health care sector in the district.

Ms. Raj, a 2015 batch IAS officer, was earlier District Collector of Alappuzha and Sub Collector at Thrissur and Devikulam. She had also served as Director of Urban Affairs.

