HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New Collector assumes office in Wayanad

March 16, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
New Wayanad Collector Renu Raj

New Wayanad Collector Renu Raj

Newly appointed District Collector Renu Raj assumed office in Wayanad on Thursday.

Ms. Raj, who was formerly the Collector of Ernakulam, succeeds A. Geetha, who has been posted as Kozhikode Collector.

Ms. Raj was welcomed to the Collectorate here by Additional District Magistrate N.I. Shaju and senior officials. A communication from the Public Relations department said she would give priority to the welfare of tribal communities and the overall development of the health care sector in the district.

Ms. Raj, a 2015 batch IAS officer, was earlier District Collector of Alappuzha and Sub Collector at Thrissur and Devikulam. She had also served as Director of Urban Affairs.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.