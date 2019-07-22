New classification norms for houseboats

Houseboats, the mascot of Kerala Tourism, are to be classified into silver, gold, and diamond categories based on facilities and quality of service.

Silver vessel is the category having minimum facilities and diamond the maximum. Responsible Tourism (RT) practices have been incorporated in the check-list of the facilities .

A five-member committee headed by the Director of Tourism will inspect and grade the vessel, which will be valid for two years.

Waste management measures, paper bags, cloth and eco-friendly materials, and code of conduct for guests, staff, and disabled-friendly features such as ramps, toilets, and Braille materials for the visually challenged are must on boats.

The criteria have been worked out by the RT Mission in line with the Global Sustainable Tourism Criteria (GSTC). The norms have been customised for Kerala .

The government has approved the classification guidelines and formal orders have been issued. The new classification will replace the existing Silver Star, Gold Star and Green Palm categories set two decades ago , official sources told The Hindu.

Classification system

Only those houseboats approved by Kerala Tourism under the revised classification scheme will be eligible for the financial benefits from the government, including the 10% State Investment Subsidy. The classification system, a voluntary procedure that assesses, audits, and monitors, is an assurance to the holidayer that the product (houseboat), process, service, or management system conforms to a specific standard.

Henceforth, reservation register, occupancy register, and logbook will have to be maintained in houseboats. Staff who know swimming and who is fluent in English, provision for training of staff in government-approved institutes such as KITTS, and uniform for them are mandatory.

Good quality furniture, clean and quality linen and toiletries, LED lamps, biogas stove, fireproof materials in kitchen, first-aid kit, GPS, handrails in front and back of boats, crossbars on upper deck, smoke alarm in the engine room, and display of dos and don’ts are mandatory.

Besides the director, who will be the chairman and convener, the classification committee has the Director of Ports or his representative, State coordinator of the RT Mission, Secretary, Indian Association of Tour Operators, and representatives of the Foods Crafts Institute or the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology as the members.