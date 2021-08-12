New class schedule on KITE Victers from Monday as part of First Bell 2.0 digital classes in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

12 August 2021 18:42 IST

On Saturday (August 14), English medium sessions for Class I to Class X will be telecast

Telecast of Plus One revision classes on the KITE Victers educational channel as part of First Bell 2.0 digital classes will be completed on Sunday.

On Saturday (August 14), English medium sessions for Class I to Class X will be telecast. These will follow a specific number of Malayalam medium classes and incorporate the same portions in English. Sunday (August 15) will be dedicated to languages. Each student will have one class on the day.

Advertising

Advertising

From Monday, there will be one extra period for Class VI to Class X. On these days, Class X students will have four sessions, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Class I students will have their session at 10 a.m., and pre-primary students at 10.30 a.m.

Students from Class II to Class V will have their sessions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in order, beginning with Class II. Classes VI to Class IX will have one-hour sessions, beginning at 1 p.m. Language classes will be telecast after 5.30 p.m.

Phone-in programme

There will be no telecast from August 19 to 23, a statement from the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) said.

Live phone-in programme for clearing doubts will be telecast ahead of the Class XI public examinations. Telecast of Plus Two classes will resume after the Plus One examinations.

For classes, schedules and audio books, visit www.firstbell.kite.kerala.gov.in