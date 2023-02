February 20, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Manju Prasannan Pillai has taken charge as Chief Postmaster General of Kerala Circle. She is an Indian Postal Service officer of 1991 batch.

A native of Alappuzha, Ms. Pillai is also a writer and poet. She has earlier worked as PMG, Western Region, Tamil Nadu, DDG (Financial Services), New Delhi, and General Manager, Business Development, in the Postal Directorate, New Delhi.