New chairpersons take charge in Wayanad

Kalpetta

29 December 2020 01:15 IST

New chairpersons and vice chairpersons took charge in three municipalities in Wayanad district on Monday following elections within the councils.

Mujeeb Keyemthody of the Indian Union Muslim League was elected chairman for Kalpetta municipality, while K. Ajitha of the Congress was elected vice chairperson. Both won 15 votes in the 28-member council. CPI(M) councillor T.K. Ramesh was elected chairman of Sulthan Bathery municipality while Elsy Poulose, also of the CPI(M), was elected vice chairperson. Both candidates won 22 votes each while the UDF candidates got 11 votes. C.K. Ratnavalli of the Congress is the chairperson of Mananthavady municipality while P.V.S. Moosa of the IUML is the vice chairman. Both candidates secured 19 votes in the 36-member council. The elections for the posts of presidents and vice presidents for the three-tier civic bodies will be held on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising