New chairpersons take charge in Wayanad

New chairpersons and vice chairpersons took charge in three municipalities in Wayanad district on Monday following elections within the councils.
Mujeeb Keyemthody of the Indian Union Muslim League was elected chairman for Kalpetta municipality, while K. Ajitha of the Congress was elected vice chairperson. Both won 15 votes in the 28-member council. CPI(M) councillor T.K. Ramesh was elected chairman of Sulthan Bathery municipality while Elsy Poulose, also of the CPI(M), was elected vice chairperson. Both candidates won 22 votes each while the UDF candidates got 11 votes. C.K. Ratnavalli of the Congress is the chairperson of Mananthavady municipality while P.V.S. Moosa of the IUML is the vice chairman. Both candidates secured 19 votes in the 36-member council. The elections for the posts of presidents and vice presidents for the three-tier civic bodies will be held on Wednesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath