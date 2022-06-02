New CGM takes charge in Nabard

Gopakumaran Nair G. has taken charge as Chief General Manager, NABARD, Kerala Region, including the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. Prior to his new posting, Dr. Nair had served as CGM of Jharkhand.

A native of Thiruvananthapuram and an alumnus of the Economics department of University College here, Nair did his postgraduation and PhD in Economics from Kerala University.

He joined NABARD as an economist in 1996 and conducted over 90 field- based studies for NABARD and its subsidiary, NABCONS. He worked in various capacities in the regional offices of NABARD in Chennai, head office, Mumbai, Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand. He also worked as District Development Manager in Pathanamthitta and has vast experience in the field of developmental banking.

NABARD has published 12 of his study reports in topics relating to agriculture credit, interest subvention scheme of the Government of India, agriculture commodities and agriculture investment. He was also associated with various committees and task forces set up by the Government of India and State governments.