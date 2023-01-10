New CEO for Technopark firm

January 10, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

“The education sector will see deeper and more technology-intensive capability building in the new year,” Gauri Chandra, Chief Executive Officer, RM Education Solutions India Pvt Ltd. (RM ESI), a company with ooperations on the Technopark campus here has said.

In a pressnote issued after taking over as CEO, she said: “while the impact of COVID-19 on the education sector was quite profound, it may have given us possibilities we never could have imagined otherwise. We now have the opportunity to build on these learnings.”

Focus

A professional who has held key roles in banking and financial services, she said RM India would finetune its strategic direction, strengthen partnerships, and build new relationships. She said the company would also focus on diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI ) and sustainability this year.

RM ESI is a subsidiary of the UK-based RM Plc, a leading global supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, including to examination boards, Central governments, and other professional institutions. It has offices in Australia and Scotland also.

RM ESI has over 1,000 employees on the Technopark campus where it operates from two locations.