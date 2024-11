The Kochi Biennale Foundation has appointed Thomas Varghese as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

He had previously worked with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia-Pacific in Bangkok, focusing on sustainable urban development and project management. A graduate of St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and Harvard University in the U.S., he brings together local knowledge as a resident of Kochi and extensive international experience, according to a release.

