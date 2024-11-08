New CEO for Kochi Biennale Foundation

The Kochi Biennale Foundation has appointed Thomas Varghese as its new chief executive officer (CEO).
He had previously worked with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia-Pacific in Bangkok, focusing on sustainable urban development and project management. A graduate of St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and Harvard University in the U.S., he brings together local knowledge as a resident of Kochi and extensive international experience, according to a release.
Published - November 08, 2024 09:28 pm IST